Today's rain will likely give way to more sever thunderstorms in the afternoon, Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney said, which could spell downed trees and localized flooding for some areas.
Greenwood County is under a flash flood watch until 8 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service, with a northern part of Abbeville County under a flash flood warning until 2 p.m. today. As the remnants of tropical depression Sally move across the Carolinas, tropical moisture will interact with a front to produce widespread heavy rain showers and some thunderstorms.
Much of the Upstate is expected to see rainfall totals of 3-5 inches, with some areas seeing up to 8 inches of rain, the NWS reported Thursday morning.
As of about 10 a.m., McKinney said Greenwood County hadn't seen much in the way of storm damage — a couple of downed trees, but no flooding. The rain will get heavier through noon, and he said there's a chance for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon, especially in the southern end of the county.