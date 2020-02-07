The rain has stopped, but saturated ground and high winds could still bring down trees and damage property throughout Greenwood County, officials say.
Thursday evening's storms soaked much of the state, leaving lake levels high and flooding roadways and yards across the Lakelands. But Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney said some flooded areas managed to drain overnight, leading officials to open up previously closed roads.
Sample Road and Rockcreek Boulevard have been re-opened, McKinney said. People can monitor road conditions at home by checking the Greenwood County road closures map online at arcg.is/1OIOSyF. More than a dozen roads throughout the county remain closed following the storms.
The biggest risk today, McKinney said, is saturated ground under trees giving way to wind gusts. Sustained winds will range from 15-25 mph, with gusts of about 35-40 mph.
About 170 Duke Energy customers were without power Friday morning, concentrated in the Promised Land and Lake Greenwood State Park areas. The estimated renewal time listed on the Duke Energy outage map was at about 12:45 p.m. Greenwood CPW had no outages.
Rainfall caused increased flow at the Buzzard Roost Dam, and McKinney said officials had to open the floodgates at about 3 a.m. to compensate for the flow. Typical flow at the dam is 3,000 cubic feet per second of water, but McKinney said the dam had a flow of about 24,000 cubic feet per second Friday morning.