Officials expect less rain today than on Monday, but a risk of flooding remains after another quarter-inch of rain fell overnight. The area is also under a dense fog advisory through 11 a.m.
In the past 36 hours, the Greenwood County Airport has recorded 2 1/12 inches of rainfall. At one point on Monday, flooding closed a dozen or so roads in Greenwood County. Most roads have reopened. A map of the active roadblocks and closures is available online at bit.ly/30ficdO.
"Periods of rain will continue over the area today and tonight," the National Weather Service said Tuesday morning in a hazardous weather outlook. "Although precipitation totals through this evening are expected to remain below an inch for most locations, some locally heavier amounts are possible. With wet antecedent conditions already in place, minor flooding will be possible, especially over urban areas and areas with poor drainage."
Additional rain is expected through Thursday morning, adding up to another inch of rainfall and extending the flood potential later into the week.