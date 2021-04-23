A dog in Edgefield was exposed to a rabid skunk, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The skunk was found near Bartley Road, between Strom Lane and Highway 25 in Edgefield, and tested positive for rabies. There are no reports of exposed humans, the release said.
The exposed dog will be quarantined, as required by state law.
Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratches, the release said, though infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds, eyes, nose or mouth could also possibly transmit rabies.
"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space," said Terri McCollister, DHEC Rabies program team leader. "If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator or a wildlife rehabilitator."
If a pet appears to have been bitten or scratched by this skunk, or found with wounds from an unknown source, DHEC asks pet owners to consider contacting DHEC's environmental affairs Aiken office at 803-642-1637 during normal business hours, or after-hours and on holidays at 888-847-0902.
There have been 23 cases of rabid animals statewide in 2021, and South Carolina has averaged 148 positive cases a year since 2002, the release said.