An Air Force veteran, a South Carolina Woman on the Move Award winner and an Aspen Presidential Fellow are under consideration to be the next president of Piedmont Technical College.
The Lakelands’ eight-campus two-year college released the names of the three people under consideration to succeed outgoing President Ray Brooks: Carey Castle, Hope Rivers and Scott Stallman.
Brooks announced this summer that he will retire Jan. 4 after leading the institution since 2008. The PTC Area Commission will host interviews with each candidate next week.
Carey CastleCastle is president of Somerset Community College in Somerset, Kentucky. An Air Force veteran, he achieved the branch’s highest enlisted rank, chief master sergeant, leading deployments in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Allied Force and assignments.
Before taking the helm at Somerset, Castle served in administrative roles at Greenville Technical College and Northland Community & Technical College in Thief River Falls, Minnesota.
Hope RiversRivers is executive vice president of the South Carolina Technical College System. In that role, she serves as chief adviser on educational programs, internal and external relations, and system advocacy. Last year, she was part of the team that developed the state’s new $17 million Workforce Industry Needs Scholarship known as SC WINS.
Rivers engineered statewide transfer and articulation agreements with colleges and universities. She is a Riley Fellow and graduate of LeadershipSC. In 2019, she received the SC Woman on the Move Award from the SC American Association in Community Colleges.
Scott StallmanStallman most recently served as vice president of instruction and chief academic officer at Lone Star College-Tomball near Houston. His achievements at Lone Star include the establishment of the first Early College High School in Tomball, a High School Nursing Academy, an associate degree designed for students with autism and an aggressive health sciences expansion plan.
Stallman’s experience includes higher education leadership roles at institutions in Missouri and Illinois. He is a 2019-20 Aspen Presidential Fellow, one of 40 chosen to participate in an executive leadership program designed to develop solutions for some of the largest challenges facing community and technical colleges.
