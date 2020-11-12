Hope Rivers will be the next president of Piedmont Technical College, the institution announced Thursday.
Rivers, the first woman and person of color to be chosen to lead Piedmont tech, will be the school's third president, succeeding outgoing President Ray Brooks. Brooks announced this summer that he will retire Jan. 4 after leading the institution since 2008.
"The Commission was unanimous in its selection of Dr. Rivers. We were impressed by her extensive experience in higher education leadership, as well as her proven record in technical college advocacy," PTC Area Commission Chairman Richard Cain said in a press release. "She has been instrumental in brokering strategic industry partnerships and building strong legislative relationships at the state level."
Rivers is executive vice president of the South Carolina Technical College System. In that role, she serves as chief adviser on educational programs, internal and external relations, and system advocacy. Last year, she was part of the team that developed the state’s new $17 million Workforce Industry Needs Scholarship known as SC WINS.
Rivers engineered statewide transfer and articulation agreements with colleges and universities. She is a Riley Fellow and graduate of LeadershipSC. In 2019, she received the SC Woman on the Move Award from the SC American Association in Community Colleges.
"I am beyond thrilled and humbled by the opportunity to serve as Piedmont Technical College’s third president," Rivers said in a released statement. "Dr. Brooks has been such an exemplary and beloved leader at the college, so I have formidable shoes to fill. I am determined to support a smooth transition that honors his legacy and vision."
Rivers is a native of Newberry County, one of the seven counties served by PTC.
"Just having the opportunity to come back and work in the community where I grew up means the world to me," she said.
Other contenders for the job were Carey Castle, president of Somerset Community College in Somerset, Kentucky, and Scott Stallman most recently served as vice president of instruction and chief academic officer at Lone Star College-Tomball near Houston.
"The Commission is excited about what Dr. Rivers will bring to Piedmont Technical College," Cain said. "We believe she will help us continue the great work that is already underway and that she’ll help lead the college to new heights."