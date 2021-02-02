Power was mostly restored after a multi-hour outage Tuesday in Abbeville, though parts of the city remained in the dark.
At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a post on the City of Abbeville Facebook page said officials knew about a power outage, and about an hour later another post cited equipment failure at a Vienna Street substation.
Shortly before 6 p.m., another post said power should have been restored to the impacted Abbeville Public Utilities customers, but a half-hour later another post said the Wilewood area remained in the dark. The post said crews were on their way to reconnect services.