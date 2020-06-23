Power Pool Plus Inc., a company that manufactures generators and refrigerated cargo products, will invest $1.5 million in a new facility in Greenwood while creating 21 jobs.
“Our choice of Greenwood County, S.C. for the location of our new manufacturing headquarters did not happen by chance,” Power Pool Plus, Inc. President Doug Hulse said in a release from the state Department of Commerce. “With the community being the essential element of any company culture, we believe that the values, ideals and work ethic of the people of Greenwood County align perfectly with those that we’ve set for Power Pool Plus over the past 30 years.”
The company began in 1990 to create power generation equipment that supports commercial and industrial uses. Its products are used in refrigerated transportation, construction as well as health care.
This new facility, which will be at 1107 Willard Road, will help the company meet the increasing demand for industrial power generation products.
Power Pool Plus hopes to have the Greenwood facility ready by late 2020. For information, visit powerpoolplus.com/jointeamgreenwood.