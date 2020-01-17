Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell entered into his office in the Park Plaza building at 8 a.m. Friday and noticed his lights were not turning on. Chappell’s office was not alone — the entire building's power was out.
CPW has responded and is currently on site and making repairs, said Chappell.
Chappell suspects the power will be out “virtually the entire business day.” He said the best case scenario is the power returns sometime late this afternoon.
Some county employees have been relocated to offices inside the Greenwood County Courthouse and some are working from home. Offices closed because of the outage include solicitor, coroner, voter registration, public defender, lake management, human resources, county administration, victim services, drug enforcement unit, treasurer and probation. Some members of the solicitor's office staff will be available at the courthouse, while victim services and drug enforcement staff will operate from the sheriff's office.
Chappell acknowledged that the power outage has been an inconvenience, especially considering that county offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will not reopen until Tuesday.