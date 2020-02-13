Thunderstorms are possible in the Lakelands today, potentially causing minor flooding and toppled trees in the already water-saturated area.
"A line of heavy rainfall and possibly thunderstorms will move across the region from the west through midday. Cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, and ponding/minor flooding due to heavy rain are possible. Some storms could be strong, with damaging winds possible if a line of severe storms is able to develop," the National Weather Service reported in a hazardous weather advisory.
The service says rain is likely from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, with scattered showers possible through the afternoon.
Lake Greenwood, which is lowered annually leading into winter, remains above its normal level for this time of year. The water level was just under 435 feet above sea level heading into last week's rains, which swelled the body to 439.24 feet and nearly full pool.
Water discharge from the lake is still above average at 9,530 cubic feet per second and the Saluda River at Chappells is at about 15 feet deep, or 1 foot above flood stage. The National Weather Service said the river is experiencing minor flooding at Chappells and provided this context:
"At 18.0 feet, the Saluda River Campground including the Campground Store downstream from Chappells becomes flooded. Campers should move to higher ground.
"At 16.0 feet, extensive farmland and river bottomland around and downstream from Chappells become flooded.
"At 14.0 feet, lowlands around and downstream from Chappells become flooded. Cattle grazing river bottomland should be moved to higher ground."