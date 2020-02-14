Greenwood police want help finding a man who fled after asking for help at a local bank.
Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said officers received a report that a white man in a Chrysler 300 drove up to the South State Bank at 109 Montague Ave. to ask for help, but then got back in his vehicle and left. Link said the man had blood on his shirt and was clutching his stomach.
Link said officers have little information about what happened at the moment but urged anyone with information about this man or his whereabouts to call police at 864-942-8405.