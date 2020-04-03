Police could use more eyes, which is why they're asking the community to sign up and volunteer access to their home security cameras.
The Greenwood Police Department has started a new program called CCTV — not closed-circuit television, but Citizen Cameras Tackling Violence.
"We've been trying different methods to curb community violence," said GPD Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. "There's a way now for people to sign up with us to let us know they have cameras they're willing to show us."
The images captured by home security cameras could help close cases, make arrests and firm up prosecutors' arguments. Any residents willing to share their camera footage can sign up by calling 864-942-8405 during normal business hours, or online at cityofgreenwoodsc.com/departments/police/cctv-program.
Signing up only ensures that the person's contact information is available for investigators to contact them and arrange to view the video recordings if there's a crime in the area. The list of those who sign up will be kept confidential, and will not be used to solicit anything from residents.