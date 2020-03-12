Though police haven't found any evidence of a shooting, a report of shots fired Thursday afternoon on Brewer Avenue triggered the Early Childhood Center on East Cambridge Avenue to go on lockout.
A tweet by Greenwood County School District 50 at 3:43 p.m. announced the lockout, which restricts people's ability to enter the school. In a subsequent posting at 4:07 p.m., District 50 said the lockout was lifted.
Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said someone had called 911 to report the sound of shots fired on Brewer Avenue, but said officers looking into it hadn't found any evidence of anyone being shot. While officers looked into the call, he said they wanted to ensure the school knew about the investigation.