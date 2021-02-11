Donna Babb hasn’t been seen in months, but Ware Shoals police are still working with search crews to check for any sign of her.
Babb, 54, was last seen in early October and family reported her missing when they hadn’t heard from her in a while. She was last seen near 14 Lee St., Ware Shoals, Police Chief Bryan Louis said.
Anyone with information about Babb is urged to call police at 864-450-9545 or dial 911. Ware Shoals police have been following up on tips as they come in, but recently many of the tips that come in are repeating things officers have previously looked into.
“We just want to find where she is,” Louis said. “It’s been about four months.”
About two weeks ago, police worked with crews to drain water from a pond near the dam in town to search under the water. This, along with help from a state Department of Natural Resources search plane and cadaver dogs to sniff the area, turned up nothing.
On Dec. 3, police investigating a tip checked an embankment near the dam on the Saluda River in Ware Shoals. There, they found a purse with insurance cards belonging to Babb, along with other items such as jewelry and coins. Police went into a wooded area in town in mid-January following a tip but found nothing.
Despite searches from dogs and rescue diving teams, officers haven’t found anything but the purse that connects to Babb. Officers are still following up on tips, Louis said, and they want to provide Babb’s family with answers.