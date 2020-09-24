Police responded to a call at Self Regional Medical Center for a child with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.
Chaudoin said officers learned the child had been in a vehicle on Foundry Road when the adult with them left to run inside a building. Before they returned, the child got hold of a handgun legally stored in the vehicle's center console.
The injury was not life threatening, Chaudoin said, and last he checked the child was still at the hospital being treated. Police are continuing to investigate the situation.