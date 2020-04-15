Despite soaring unemployment and economic uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, Meidensha Corp. is opening a plant in Laurens County this month, creating 41 jobs and bringing an $8 million investment.
The Meiden America Switchgear plant is a 60,000-square-foot facility at 2200 Old Laurens Road in Fountain Inn that will use green solutions such as solar power and lighting.
Meiden America Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Meidensha Corp., established Meiden America Switchgear to expand production of environmentally friendly high voltage vacuum circuit breakers rated 72.5kV and 145kV at the new South Carolina facility, its first production base in North America. This location will become the North American sales hub of Meiden’s vacuum interrupters.
Founded in 1897, Meiden is a global supplier of power and energy products with companies worldwide. For information, visit meidensha.com.