One person died after an SUV struck a disabled vehicle in Laurens County, according to the state Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened at 10:15 p.m. Thursday along U.S. Highway 14 in Gray Court.
A 2009 Dodge had been involved in an earlier crash and the driver was exiting the vehicle when it was struck by an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet SUV, Trooper Joe Hovis said.
The driver of the Dodge died at the scene, Hovis said, while the driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital.
The name of the person who died will be released once the family has been notified, Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said.
The wreck is under investigation by the Highway Patrol with help from the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team and by the Coroner’s Office.