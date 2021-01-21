A pedestrian died Thursday night when they were hit by a vehicle driving along a road near Hodges, according to officials.
Next of kin have not all been notified, so Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox could not release the pedestrian’s identity.
The wreck happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday along Miller Road near its intersection with Ridge Road.
According to Cox, the pedestrian was walking in the northwest bound lane of Miller Road when they were struck by a vehicle heading in the same direction.
The pedestrian died at the scene.
The state Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team and Greenwood County Coroner’s Office are investigating.