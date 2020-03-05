One person died days after being hit by a car while standing by their disabled SUV on Interstate 26, according to officials.
The wreck happened at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, near mile marker 83 along I-26 west, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol. Two pedestrians were standing at the back of a disabled 1997 Chevrolet SUV when a 2014 Ford Mustang that was headed west struck them both along with the SUV.
The pedestrians were taken by EMS to a Richland County hospital, and while one person had non-life-threatening injuries, the other died at the hospital.
The Newberry County Coroner's Office hasn't released the identity of the person who died, and the wreck remains under investigation by the state Highway Patrol.