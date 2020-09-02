A Saluda woman died after being struck Wednesday morning while crossing into U.S. 178 in Saluda County, according to the state Highway Patrol.
Akemi Powell, 83, of Saluda, died while being taken to a regional hospital, said Angie Rita, chief investigator with the Saluda County Coroner’s Office.
The wreck happened at about 6:50 a.m., on U.S. Highway 178 near North Wise Street, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. A driver in a 2020 Ford Edge was headed east along Highway 178 while Powell was crossing North Wise Street heading east and then started crossing the highway.
The Ford struck Powell, who died while EMS was taking her to Self Regional Medical Center.
The driver was not injured.
The crash is under investigation by the Highway Patrol and Saluda County Coroner’s Office.