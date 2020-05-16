A pedestrian died Friday night along U.S. 25 Bypass after being struck by a vehicle.
Ricky Lewis Gary, 48, of Greenwood, died at the scene, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said.
About 10:30 p.m., Gary was crossing the bypass near Spring Valley Road when he was struck by a 1998 Ford F-150 truck driven by a Donalds man, according to state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller.
The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.
This is the third fatal wreck involving a pedestrian this month in Greenwood County.