A Johnson man died after being struck by a vehicle just before dawn Saturday while walking along U.S. Highway 25 in Hodges.
The pedestrian was walking north along U.S. 25 near S.C. Highway 254 and was struck at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday by a 2010 Chevrolet Impala that was also traveling north, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol.
Sylvester Clark, 45, of Academy Street, died at the scene, according to the Greenwood County Coroner's Office.
Bolt said the driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Highway Patrol and the coroner's office are investigating.