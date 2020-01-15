A passenger died after two vehicles collided early Wednesday morning along S.C. Highway 14, according to officials.
A driver in a gold Chevrolet sedan was heading east on Highway 14, while a driver in a silver Honda SUV went west, said trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol. At about 5:50 a.m., as both vehicles were near Equinox Road, the Chevrolet crossed the centerline and struck the Honda.
Both drivers were taken to an emergency room in Greenville for treatment, but a passenger in the Honda died at the scene of the wreck, Bolt said. A call to the Laurens County Coroner's Office to check on the person's identity was not immediately answered.
The wreck remains under investigation by the highway patrol, with help from the agency's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.