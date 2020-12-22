Patricia Partlow has won the special election for Greenwood City Council Ward 2.
“I’m excited to start to work for the community,” Partlow, 56, said Tuesday. “It’s an exciting time for us here.”
Partlow received 47 votes to Marcial Renee Rapp Little’s 14, according to unofficial results on the Greenwood County website.
“It was great running,” Little said. “I learned something every day.”
She said a number of her supporters found they could not vote in the Ward 2 election because they live in Ward 3, represented by Betty Boles.
Little, 62, said she congratulates Partlow on winning the election.
Turnout was low for the special election with fewer than 4% of registered voters in the ward participating. Two precincts had only one voter cast a ballot, another precinct saw two votes.
The most active precinct was Bee’s Ferry, which voted the at American Legion Post 224 at 1310 Cambridge Ave. E. Twenty-eight voters cast their votes for Partlow while only four cast their votes for Little.
“I knew it was going to be a low turnout,” Partlow said.
She cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the election’s proximity to the holidays as to why the special election’s turnout was so low.
Partlow attended Benedict College, where she studied criminal justice, and Piedmont Technical College, where she studied surgical technology. She spent 13 years in the U.S. Army. She has been an on-air personality on 1090 AM and 1450 AM. She now runs her own internet radio station.
She has two kids and attends Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Coronaca.
Partlow will fill the spot Linda Edwards represented for more than two decades. Edwards died in September.
Partlow will be sworn in at the next regular city council meeting in January.