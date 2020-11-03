With about 59% of the vote by 10:20 p.m., Anne Parks was reelected representative for S.C. House District 12.
Parks faced James Pearman and Robbie Bryant for the seat, earning 8,328 votes by 10:20 p.m. to Pearman's 5,610 and Bryant's 249, according to unofficial results from the state election commission.
"Thank you so much for allowing me to serve you for another term and having faith in me to serve them in Columbia," Parks said.
Parks, a Democrat, has represented the district — which includes parts of Greenwood and McCormick counties — for more than 20 years. She sought another term to deal with unfinished business. While campaigning, she highlighted the need for smaller class sizes in schools and increasing teacher pay.
Pearman, the Republican challenger, was born in Texas and now owns a small business in Greenwood with his wife, Ruth. His educational background was in agricultural mechanism, business management and marketing. He promoted improving teacher pay during his campaign, along with tax breaks for businesses.
Bryant, a retired professional musician, was the Green Party's nominee. Born in New Orleans, he'd lived in Greenwood multiple times before most recently moving back in 2017. He promoted the decriminalization and taxing of cannabis and hemp, along with high-speed rails for transportation.