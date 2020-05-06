High winds and rain following a severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday night caused moderate to major damage across scattered areas of Greenwood, according to officials.
The warning ran from about 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, and in the morning, Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator said the storm had left about 200 people without power in the county. The outages weren't widespread, although certain areas saw more acute damage than others.
McKinney said people had reported falling trees causing damage to four houses, including ones on Deadfall Road, Wakefield Circle, Marshall Street and Rutledge Road. In total, he said about 25 trees were downed across the county.
Throughout the day, tree removal crews worked to help clear the debris at these houses. McKinney said the damage looked as if it could have been caused by straight-line winds. Damage, mostly mild to moderate, had been reported from Ware Shoals down to Marshall Street in Greenwood.