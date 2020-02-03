About 2,500 Duke Energy customers lost power Monday night across an area spanning from the Greenwood Airport to nearly S.C. Highway 34, and the outages have affected Greenwood CPW customers as well, according to officials.
The Duke Energy outage map listed 2,456 customers in the Greenwood area without power, stemming from multiple outages. The map had a listed restoration time of about 1:30 a.m. for the outages.
The map did not list a cause for the outages, but said they were first reported at about 9:30 p.m.
Marty Green, with Greenwood CPW, said that part of Bypass 72 NE stretching along the affected Duke outage area was also without power. CPW substations are fed by a Duke transmission line, he said, and with the line down on Duke's end, customers would be without power for the duration.
Green said he had heard work on the line could take about an hour to restore it.