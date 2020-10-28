Laurens County deputies are investigating a shooting that's injured one person Wednesday morning, according to a post at about 9:40 a.m. on the agency's Facebook page.
The shooting happened in the are of Cleve Knight Road and Highway 25 in Ware Shoals, the post said. The person who was shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow said she didn't have any additional information the sheriff's office was willing to release as of about 10 a.m.