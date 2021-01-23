One person died in a Saturday wreck in Laurens County.
The two-vehicle crash occurred just after 4 p.m. on S.C. Highway 72, about two miles south of Clinton, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the state Highway Patrol.
Gail B. McCall, 67, of Clinton, was driving a 2007 Chevy Colorado pickup west on S.C. 72 when her vehicle struck a 2015 Lincoln SUV, which was heading north on Charlottes Road.
McCall, who was wearing a seat belt, was injured and had to be extricated by mechanical means, Miller said. A passenger in the vehicle, Marjorie Silvers, was flown by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital where she died, said Patti Canupp, chief deputy coroner with the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
The driver of the SUV, a 26-year-old Clinton man, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, Miller said. Two passengers riding with him were not injured.
McCall was charged with disregarding a traffic signal.