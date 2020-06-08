One of the teens reported missing in Greenwood has been found, but officers are still seeking information on another.
The 16-year-old boy last seen March 6, but on Monday Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said he has been located and is safe. A law enforcement agency outside of Greenwood learned of his whereabouts, and teen's family and guardians know his location, Link said.
Because of the nature of his disappearance, Link said there wasn't much information officers could release regarding his case.
The Center for Missing and Exploited Children still lists Breyonna Outing, a 17-year-old girl last seen in Greenwood on May 14, as missing. She's 5-foot 1-inch tall, weighs about 110 pounds and is biracial, according to the center's website. Link said she's originally from the Columbia area.
Anyone with information on Outing's whereabouts is urged to call 911, 1-800-843-5678 or the Greenwood Police Department at 864-942-8401.