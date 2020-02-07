A wreck Friday at about noon left parts of Old Laurens Road blocked off to traffic while officials from multiple agencies worked to clear the scene.
The condition of anyone involved wasn't immediately clear, but state Highway Patrol troopers worked to investigate the wreck, which was reported at 11:35 a.m. Friday on Old Laurens Road, at its intersection with Sandshore Drive.
Highway Patrol's realtime traffic map listed the wreck as having injured people involved, and a single vehicle at the scene showed heavy front-end damage. The driver's side doors appeared to have been cut from the car's frame.
Greenwood County EMS, firefighters and sheriff's deputies were on scene to help. To route traffic away from the wreck, deputies directed cars up Sandshore Drive and onto Starboard Tack to get back on Old Laurens Road.
Officials weren't immediately able to share details about the wreck.
