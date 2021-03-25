A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is moving east through the northern parts of Abbeville and Greenwood counties, and into Laurens County, according to the National Weather Service.
At about 4:15 p.m., the NWS said the thunderstorm was detected moving at 45 mph across the counties, stemming from near Ware Shoals. The storm is capable of producing a tornado, and the NWS predicts flying debris could be dangerous. The agency also warned that mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, along with damage to roofs, windows, vehicles and trees.
The storm was expected to reach Laurens at about 4:40 p.m. and continue traveling east. The tornado warning lasts until 5 p.m.
Parts of the Upstate, including Greenwood, are also under hazardous weather conditions through Friday morning.
"Scattered thunderstorms will occur at times through tonight," the NWS reported. "Any thunderstorm will be capable of locally heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning."
The severe weather risk is expected to continue until the line of storms moves out Friday morning.