The Upstate and Lakelands are under a tornado watch until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Greenwood, Abbeville, Edgefield, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties, among others, were included in the NWS's weather advisory.
A tornado watch serves to alert people to the possibility of tornados in the area, according to the NWS. A watch alert typically covers multiple counties or even states. People should stay informed and be ready to act in the event a tornado warning is issued.
A tornado warning serves to alert people to reports of a tornado, either seen by spotters or indicated by radar. Warnings alert people to imminent danger, and people are advised to take shelter if a tornado warning is issued.
People may sign up for weather and other emergency alerts issued by Greenwood County Emergency Services through CodeRED. Sign up online at bit.ly/3bVCUXA, or over the phone by calling 211 or 864-942-8553.