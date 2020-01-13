More than an inch of rain has already been recorded at the Greenwood County Airport this morning and additional precipitation is expected throughout the day, leading officials to issue a flood warning until 2:45 p.m. today.
The National Weather Service said minor flooding was already reported by emergency management in central and southern Greenwood County, leading to at least one road closure. Flooding is expected to affect Greenwood, Ware Shoals, Ninety Six, Cokesbury, Hodges, Troy, Greenwood State Park and the Ninety Six Historical Site.
"Although precipitation totals through this evening are expected to remain below an inch for most locations, some locally heavier amounts are possible," the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook sent Monday morning that covers the Upstate, including Abbeville, Greenwood and Laurens counties. "With fairly wet antecedent conditions already in place, minor flooding will be possible, especially over urban areas and areas with poor drainage."
A similar hazardous weather outlook for part of the Midlands, including McCormick, Edgefield and Saluda counties, warns that "showers and thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rain resulting in minor flooding."
McCormick County is under a flood advisory through 10 a.m. Monday.