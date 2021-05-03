Weather officials confirmed a tornado near Lowndesville, moving east and putting central Abbeville and northwestern Greenwood counties under a tornado warning until about 3 p.m.
The National Weather Service confirmed a "large and extremely dangerous torando" 13 miles northeast of Elberton, near Lowndesville, moving east at 30 mph. The NWS calls this a dangerous situation, and urges people in the area to take cover immediately.
"Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter," the NWS website said. "Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."
The NWS predicts the tornado will be near Lake Secession at about 2:20 p.m., near Abbeville and Due West at about 2:40 p.m., near Hodges and Shoals Junction at about 2:50 p.m. and near Greenwood and Cokesbury at about 3 p.m.
The area remains under a tornado watch until about 7 p.m. Greenwood County School District 50 put all its schools under "shelter in place" conditions, said district representative Johnathan Graves. He said this will affect dismissal, but the students and staff will continue to shelter in place until further notice, as district officials monitor the storm's conditions.