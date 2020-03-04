No one was allowed into Northside Middle School for part of Wednesday afternoon, nor were students or teachers allowed to move about inside after a bomb threat was found written on a bathroom wall.
A bomb threat found written on the wall of a girls' bathroom sparked a lockout, where no one is allowed into the school, said Greenwood County School District 50 representative Johnathan Graves. Likewise, the school was put on a hold, where students and staff were made to stay put and restricted from moving freely about the campus.
The lockout was lifted about 10 minutes after it was issued, with officials finding nothing out of the ordinary, according to a tweet from the Greenwood County School District 50 account.
Graves said at about 1:25 p.m. that Greenwood County deputies were on scene and searching the campus alongside district officials, looking for anything dangerous or suspicious. The source of the threat is being investigated, but Graves said so far the district's investigations have found no correlation between any of the district's recent threats.
This threat came about an hour and a half after Emerald High School went on lockout because of a threat written on a boys' bathroom wall.
The threat prompted the school to initiate its lockout procedure, which meant students and faculty remained in their classrooms and cleared the hallway.
Law enforcement lifted the lockout about 10 minutes after Greenwood County School District 50 social media accounts alerted the public.