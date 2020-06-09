Billy Norris ousted Abbeville County Councilman Harold Prince in Tuesday's primary, according to unofficial tallies.
"I’m very happy to have won the election," Norris said. "I appreciate all the folks that went out and voted and I’m anxiously awaiting to get in there and go to work."
Norris garnered 55.23% of the 440 votes cast for the District 4 seat.
"In the coming months I’ll be attending council meetings to see all what’s going on, the projects their working on and to get involved," he said.
Norris, 63, is an auctioneer with Norris Auction Co. and has volunteered with the county’s fire service and rescue squad as well as serving as chairman of Abbeville’s Emergency Medical Service Commission. He and his wife, Brenda, are members of the Abbeville Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Prince, 49, is general manager of Prince Motor Co. and is finishing his first term on County Council. He is a member of the Main Street United Methodist Church of Abbeville.
District 4 includes portions of the City of Abbeville and sections of the county. No Democrat filed to run for the seat.