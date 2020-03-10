Although no one was hurt, production stopped Sunday at the Enviva wood pellets plant off S.C. Highway 246 when a fire sparked in one of the plant's silos, according to officials.
Lower Lake Fire Department Chief Jerry Roberts said when firefighters arrived on scene they found a silo had caught fire, shutting down the plant's assembly line. The fire sparked at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, and along with Lower Lake the Coronaca, Highway 34 and Ninety Six fire departments responded to the call.
Because of their unfamiliarity with the equipment at the wood biomass plant, Roberts said firefighters relied on their partnership with on-site Enviva staff.
"We take their lead," he said. "They work with that equipment all day, every day. They're the experts when it comes to their equipment, we're experts with ours."
He said Enviva officials helped firefighters understand where it was safe to spray water and how to cut off electricity to areas firefighters needed to work in.
"Everything went very smoothly. I couldn't have asked for a better working relationship between us and the industry people there," Roberts said.
Maria Moreno, communications and public affairs director with Enviva, said the company will restart the plant once officials have confirmed the equipment is in order and measures are put in place to prevent this from happening again. She said safety is the company's priority, and they expect to be back up and running soon.
"No one has been hurt thanks in part, to the safety systems we've engineered in our processes," she said. "We appreciate the efforts of the local fire department and first responders who assisted in controlling the incident and also ensured the health and safety of our employees.