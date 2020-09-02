No one was injured Wednesday morning after a fire sparked in one of the storage silos at the Diana Pet Food plant in Hodges, according to Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes.
Holmes said the fire sparked inside the silo, with the damage contained mostly to the product stored there. The plant's fire suppression systems worked as intended, putting the fire out without anyone being injured.
Firefighters arrived on scene and verified the fire was out and the sprinkler system was reset properly, Holmes said.
A representative from Diana Pet Food could not immediately be reached for comment.