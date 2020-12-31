Some said it sounded like a tank firing, others thought a tree fell in their yard while others still said they heard shooting amid an explosion, but no one has provided an explanation for the loud, booming noise many heard last night in the northern part of Greenwood County.
Reports on social media showed many heard the noise. Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Louis said the noise didn't originate in town, but following the sound, internet service in town seemed to be disrupted.
In Hodges, Town Clerk Tami Baber said she heard the sound northwest of town, and thought she heard gunshots accompanying the noise.
Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes heard the sound as well, as did others he spoke with, but the cause eluded him, too. He wondered if it could have been an earthquake, but the U.S. Geological Survey reported no notable seismic activity in the state.
Other officials had no immediate explanation for the sound.
