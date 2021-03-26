A bomb threat written Friday on a bathroom wall led Greenwood County School District 52 to place Ninety Six High School in lockdown, Superintendent Rex Ward said in a statement.
Someone wrote a threat on the wall of a bathroom in the school at Ninety Six High School, Ward said.
Ninety Six High School administrators were notified of the threat at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Ninety Six police and State Law Enforcement Division agents were notified of the threat and bomb detecting-dogs were employed to search the building.
No bomb was found and the lockdown was lifted with classroom instruction continuing for the remainder of the day, Ward said.