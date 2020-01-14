Just ahead of Monday night’s championship game, a woman in Ninety Six remembered she had a lottery ticket in her car.
She grabbed it, checked the numbers and realized she had a winning ticket.
Her next act: calling mom.
“I won!” she screamed into the phone. “I won $300,000!”
The woman, who asked not to be identified, told state lottery officials her heart started pounding when she realized she’d matched all five numbers for Palmetto Cash 5. Her $100,000 prize was tripled because she paid the extra $1 for Power-Up and the multiplier was three.
The odds of winning $300,000 was 1 in 1.6 million.
For selling the winning ticket, Greenwood’s Asian Market, 912 Montague Ave., received a commission of $3,000.