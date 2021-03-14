A Ninety Six man died Saturday night after being injured in a wreck while he was trying to evade Greenwood County deputies chasing him, officials said Sunday morning.
Jamie Edward Wilson, 48, of 4712 Highway 178 S., Ninety Six died Saturday night at Self Regional Medical Center, said Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox in a news release.
Wilson was fleeing from Greenwood deputies in a 2000 Honda Civic, driving East along S.C. Highway 702 when at about 10:20 p.m. he went off the left side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned several times, Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones said. Wilson wasn't wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. He was taken to Self Regional Medical Center's emergency room, where he died from his injuries at about 11:40 p.m.
"A Greenwood County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to pull Wilson over after observing erratic and dangerous driving believed to be DUI related near Piedmont Technical College on North Emerald Road," GCSO Sgt. Jeff Graham said in an emailed news release.
When the deputy activated their emergency lights to pull Wilson over, Wilson pulled into a nearby convenience store, then sped away onto North Emerald Road toward Highway 246 South, the release said. The chase continued onto Highway 246 and Highway 702 when, at about 10:20 p.m. and near the highway's intersection with Vines Road, Wilson went off the road.
The release said Wilson had a general sessions bench warrant and a warrant for driving under suspension.
The state Highway Patrol and Greenwood County Coroner's Office are investigating the wreck. A report detailing the initial attempted stop and the chase was not immediately available.