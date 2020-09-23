A Ninety Six man died two days after a crash in Saluda County, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.
Lafayette Robinson, 73, died from his injuries, according to Saluda County Coroner's Office chief investigator Angie Rita.
The wreck happened at 5:58 a.m. Monday along Old Charleston Road near Cliff Road, which is 8 miles west of Saluda.
A westbound 2015 Dodge Ram crossed the centerline, striking a 2017 Ford F-450 that was heading east, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the Highway Patrol said. The Dodge Ram then went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Bolt said Robinson, who was driving the Dodge Ram, had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he died two days later.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts.