A man from Ninety Six died Saturday night while being treated at a local hospital for injuries he received in a wreck, according to officials.
Jamie Edward Wilson, 48, of 4712 Highway 178 S., Ninety Six died at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday at Self Regional Medical Center, said Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox in a news release.
The release said coroner's office officials were called to the hospital to investigate the death, where they learned he had been in a wreck and died because of his injuries while at the emergency room.
The state Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck, but troopers could not immediately be reached for information on the crash.
This is a developing story. Check indexjournal.com for updates.