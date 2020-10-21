A Ninety Six Elementary School student tests positive for COVID-19, according to a news release sent at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
"The parent self-reported the positive test results to the school principal last night," the release said. "The student has not been in the school since testing COVID-19 positive."
Employees and students who were close contacts are being notified by their respective school principal and will be quarantined. Close contacts testing positive should notify their school's principal and continue staying at home while awaiting instructions from the district on next steps.
People with symptoms or with a positive COVID-19 test are strongly encouraged to seek medical advice from their health care provider.