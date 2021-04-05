Anyone wanting a COVID-19 vaccine can make an appointment to get one Tuesday at a Ninety Six church, according to state health officials.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control will run a vaccination clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Ninety Six. The clinic has several appointments available and will provide the Moderna vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, visit cvas.dhec.sc.gov/health/covidvaccinescheduling or call DHEC's vaccine information line at 866-365-8110.