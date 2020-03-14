Newberry Opera House has postponed performances and tours effective Sunday and running through the end of March.
The decision was made out of concern about the coronavirus. The venue is monitoring the impact of coronavirus and is in regular contact with area and state health resources. In a prepared statement, NOH said it recognizes that events have been promoted to areas where the coronavirus has been identified.
NOH is working to confirm dates for postponed performances and will announce dates soon as possible. All guests with tickets for postponed shows will be contacted. Updates will be emailed and posted on the website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Box office hours moving forward will be Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and closed Saturday and Sunday until further notice.