It took four days to discover the crash that killed a 53-year-old Batesburg man, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece announced Monday.
She said Joseph William Tesseneer III died at the scene, which was 3.6 miles north of Newberry.
Tesseneer was driving south along S.C. Highway 121 near Interstate 26 when his 1993 GMC truck went off the left side of the road, down a ravine and overturned, Highway Patrol trooper Joe Hovis said.
Kneece said the wreck likely happened Sept. 13 and was discovered at 6:10 p.m. Thursday.
Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.