KRA Operations LLC is establishing its first U.S. operations in Newberry County, creating 57 jobs with an $11.5 million investment, the state Department of Commerce announced Tuesday.
The company, a subsidiary of South Korea-based Kirin Precision Co. Ltd., will perform metal stamping and injection molding processes at the facility to serve existing South Carolina customers.
Located in Mid-Carolina Commerce Park in Newberry County, KRA Operations LLC's new 110,000-square-foot facility is fully operational.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $400,000 Set-Aside grant was also awarded to Newberry County to help pay for site preparation and construction.